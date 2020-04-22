BOISE — Idaho Petroleum Marketers & Convenience Store Association (IPM&CSA) members are financially, emotionally, and functionally supporting their employees through the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our convenience store employees are literally face-to-face with shoppers, and we are worried about their safety. Our employees know and understand the critical role they play in ensuring that essentials are available for Idahoans, from fuel to food; they are there early morning and late into the night,” said Matt Berry, Idaho Petroleum Marketers & Convenience Store Association President. “That is why our Association members are working overtime and spending the money to ensure that all our employees are kept as safe and healthy as possible.”
IPM&CSA members are committed to providing the most clean and safe environments possible for employees and patrons. Since the COVID-19 outbreak, here are a few examples of the changes that stores have made, as individual companies find many ways to help:
• Cleaning touch points sometimes after every customer
• One store is making its own hand sanitizer
• Wearing gloves, masks, and washing their hands more frequently
• Installing transparent, plexiglass barriers to ensure a safe distance between employee and customer
• Marking spots on floor to maintain six foot spacing for customers in line
Already low crude oil prices combined with widespread business shutdowns have essentially cut fuel sales in half. Despite that, and spikes in costs, many convenience store owners are going the extra mile to support the good work being done in difficult times. Businesses are using a variety of independent strategies, often working to match the needs of their individual communities:
• Adding more staff and a significant amount of supplies to keep up with cleaning needs
• Providing incentives, such as snacks and meals, to their employees.
• Providing masks to protect employees and customers
• Continuous monitoring and reporting to ensure healthy employees
“Our employees are not only essential to our businesses, they’re essential to keeping our communities afloat through these harrowing times,” said Berry. “We’re making sure they can be as safe as possible and are compensated fairly for the critical work they’re doing.”
