SALEM — Most fishing and hunting seasons remain open in Oregon, but participants should continue to comply with social distancing and other guidelines set forth in the Governor’s Stay Home, Save Lives order.
While Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife does not enforce regulations such as the Governor’s Order, a significant number of ODFW staff who work in the field are also monitoring recreational use at many fishing, hunting and wildlife viewing locations in the course of their regular duties. U.S. Coast Guard, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, Oregon State Police, Oregon State Sherriffs’ Association and other entities are also observing the actions by Oregonians and potentially visitors to Oregon.
Adherence to the order while recreating can help prevent more closures.
With good weather and low tides coming up later in spring/summer, ODFW is also stepping up monitoring of clamming on the coast. Staff will be out this weekend to monitor recreational and commercial harvest of razor clams along beaches in Clatsop County to determine the level of harvest and behavior of clammers (e.g. social distancing). Information gathered from this weekend’s surveys will help inform decisions about future actions regarding harvest seasons during the COVID-19 pandemic.
ODFW has been working with the Governor’s office and other state agencies to address crowding and health concerns related to COVID-19, and encouraging adherence to the Stay Home, Save Lives order. The order does allow for outdoor recreation as long as the guidelines for social distancing are followed.
Just as hiking and biking are allowed, getting outdoors and fishing is a healthy way to get fresh air and exercise during this difficult time provided the guidelines are followed. Governor Brown’s Stay Home, Save Lives Executive Order requires that everyone:
While seasons are open, access to many areas are closed. Please check the access restrictions where you are headed before going.
