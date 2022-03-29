Contest for the Oregon Blue Book prompts students to share their pandemic experience

The Oregon Blue Book is the state’s official almanac and fact book, containing listings and descriptions of government agencies and educational institutions, maps, facts about Oregon history and elections, as well as information on the arts, media, and other cultural institutions in Oregon. The book is printed every other year. Pictured here is the 2021 edition.
SALEM — Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan announced Monday the start of the Oregon Blue Book Student Essay Contest. The theme for the 2023-24 Oregon Blue Book is, “Oregon Students Share Their Pandemic Experience.” Students are encouraged to submit written or video essays.
“The Oregon Blue Book is our state’s official almanac and fact book. Each edition captures a snapshot in time for Oregon with information about Oregon’s economy, population and elected officials,” said Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan in a news release from her office. “Given how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted so many aspects of life for all of us, it’s my hope that this essay will give students a voice to express their own experience navigating a global pandemic.”
Elementary and middle-school aged students are encouraged to submit written or video essays. Written essays must be 100-300 words and will include an illustration to go with the essay.
The contest is open until Oct. 20, and winners will be announced in January of 2023.
“I’m looking forward to watching and reading thoughtful essays from Oregon students about this unique moment in Oregon’s history,” said Stephanie Clark, Oregon State Archivist.
The Oregon Blue Book has been published since 1911.
The Oregon Secretary of State’s Archives Division manages and publishes the book, which is released biennially on each odd-numbered year. The 2023-2024 edition of the Oregon Blue Book is scheduled to be released in February 2023.
