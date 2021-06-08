Editor's Note

This article has been updated to reflect that Arrowhead Ranch Water Association is community water system consisting of individual residences, and not affiliated with Arrowhead Ranch Water Company, which operates a bottling company. Entities eligible for this type of public funding are based on specific criteria and a bottling company would not be eligible for this type of public funding.

BOISE — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality on Tuesday announced the award of a drinking water planning grant for $15,000 to Arrowhead Ranch Water Association, Inc. in Bonner County.

The funds will be used to prepare a drinking water facility plan and environmental review. The purpose of the project is to evaluate the water system’s deficiencies and identify necessary improvements.

The total eligible cost of the project is $30,000. The remaining $15,000 will be funded by Arrowhead Ranch Water Association, Inc.

Arrowhead Ranch Water Association is a "community water system consisting of individual residences," according to information received from the Idaho DEQ on Wednesday.

