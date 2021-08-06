FRUITLAND — A new webpage dedicated to resources for citizens to learn more about a missing 5-year-old boy from Fruitland is now housed on the City of Fruitland’s website.
Michael "Monkey" Joseph Vaughan went missing from the area near his home the evening of July 27.
The webpage regarding the search for Michael was put together by people with the city and the Fruitland Police Department, according to an email today from Lynn Hightower, spokeswoman for the Idaho State Police, who is assisting Chief JD Huff and his department with communications. The website is available at https://bit.ly/HelpFindMichael.
The site details a new ways for people to provide tips regarding Michael’s case, which includes an email address, findmichael@fruitland.org, as well as a link to Idaho’s Crime Stoppers page, which has various ways for people to report anonymous tips.
“The men and women of the Fruitland Police Department remain committed to doing all they can to find Michael,” reads the webpage. “Please use the information on this page to connect to official, credible information about the search for Michael.”
“As the investigation and search remains ongoing, credible information from the public continues to be both essential and appreciated,” wrote Hightower.
Any significant updates will be posted on that webpage, as soon as possible.
The webpage also includes a downloadable poster that people can print it, hang it up and share it freely.
On Aug. 5, Huff released a newer photo of Michael, which was said to have been taken just one month prior to the time he was last seen.
Michael was last seen in the area of SW 9th St. and South Arizona Avenue in Fruitland at about 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. on July 27. He was wearing a light blue Minecraft T-shirt, dark blue or black boxer briefs with a green stripe and child’s size 11, blue flip flops. He is 3-foot-7-inches tall, 50 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
