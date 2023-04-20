Steve Edvalson repairs a quarter pipe at the Kiwanis skate park in Payette as part of Community Serve Day on April 24, 2021. Serve Day this year will be April 29 and the cutoff for volunteers to register is midnight Sunday. There are 120 projects to complete this year.
WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Serve Day is just a little more than a week away, with the date set for April 29 and the cutoff for volunteers to register is midnight Sunday.
Cooler weather has slowed our volunteer enrollment, and organizers are hoping that with warmer weather and nicer days, which we are seeing lately, that people will start to sign up to enjoy the sunshine while helping their community. Organizers are currently looking for more involvement from the volunteer side of things.
We also have some indoor projects this year, such as tying blankets and quilts for the Angel Wings organization. These will be in two locations: New Plymouth and Treasure Valley Community College. AngelWings provides blankets for cancer patients going through treatment.
There are three wheelchair ramp projects, a house painting project, several fence repair projects and projects building wooden entry steps. There also are several projects for nonprofits, such as the Oregon Child Development Corporation, Project DOVE and Rose Advocates. Additionally, volunteers will be painting the grandstand at the Malheur County fairgrounds in Ontario. Volunteers also will be painting the maintenance building for the Payette Kiwanis Park, the Payette Senior Citizens Center, and the dug-outs and bathrooms at the Nyssa North and South Parks. There also is a cleanup project at the Fruitland underpass. Overall, there are park painting projects in four communities.
There will be a cleanup at the Payette Greenway, and many spring yard clean-ups for senior citizens and people in need.
There also are projects in prominent area gardens. These include the Four Rivers Cultural Center Hikaru Mizu Japanese Garden, the Payette Rose Garden in Centennial Park, and the Next Chapter Food Pantry Community Garden.
There are less than 400 volunteers signed up as of Monday. Organizers hope to have 1,000 volunteers, as they are looking to complete 120 projects this year.
"I started with Serve Day through a local project at my old church's Homeless Meal Site by building shelves and painting the storage room,” said Christopher Plummer, media consultant for Community Serve Day event. “It gave me a great sense of ownership in my community and was incredibly inspiring seeing my neighbors get together to accomplish a huge day of giving and improvements to our area communities."
Teams will meet at the Malheur County fairgrounds on the morning of April 29 for assignments, information and a volunteer breakfast. Following that, volunteers will disperse on assignments, which take about 3 to 4 hours to complete.
People may go to www.serveday.info to sign up to volunteer as an individual, group or family, and there are spaces to list skills and assignment requests.
"It's a great team building opportunity for church groups, businesses, work groups and sports teams," Plummer stated.
In 2022, Community Serve Day completed 108 projects. Serve Day is simply an effort for the people who call our area home to join together to make a positive difference in our communities. It began 13 years ago with a small group of people who had a similar vision for improving the areas we live in. Since then, it has grown and is now lead by Better Together, Inc. and a team of community minded leaders who direct hundreds of volunteers in multiple communities.
The website will accept volunteer registrations until midnight on April 23rd to allow Community Serve Day organizers make assignments.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.