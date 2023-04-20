Serve Day proves community is ‘better together’

Steve Edvalson repairs a quarter pipe at the Kiwanis skate park in Payette as part of Community Serve Day on April 24, 2021. Serve Day this year will be April 29 and the cutoff for volunteers to register is midnight Sunday. There are 120 projects to complete this year. 

 Corey Evan, file | Argus Observer

WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Serve Day is just a little more than a week away, with the date set for April 29 and the cutoff for volunteers to register is midnight Sunday.

Cooler weather has slowed our volunteer enrollment, and organizers are hoping that with warmer weather and nicer days, which we are seeing lately, that people will start to sign up to enjoy the sunshine while helping their community. Organizers are currently looking for more involvement from the volunteer side of things.



Tags

Load comments