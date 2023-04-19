Quantcast
Law enforcement

Community pays respects to fallen Reserve Cpl. Joseph Johnson of Nyssa Police Department

End of Watch — but legacy lives on

Community pays respects to fallen Reserve Cpl. Joseph Johnson of Nyssa Police Department

Nyssa Police Department Reserve Cpl. Joseph Johnson was awarded in December of 2022 for his outstanding performance. Pictured, from left, are Nyssa Police Chief Donnie Ballou, Johnson and City Manager Jim Maret, who also is a reserve officer.

 City of Nyssa

ONTARIO — As preparations take place for a fallen officer, the community is coming together to support each other in numerous ways, and one of those is in surrounding the family — including wife, Linda, and children Kendra and Kenneth — as well as colleagues and friends of Reserve Cpl. Joseph “Joe” Johnson of Nyssa Police Department.

Johnson, age 43, held two jobs: as a volunteer reserve officer in Nyssa since 2018, and as an employee at Snake River Correctional Institution, where he started in 2007. During his time at the latter, he started as a correctional officer and was most recently working as a behavioral mental health specialist.



An error occurred