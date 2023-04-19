Community pays respects to fallen Reserve Cpl. Joseph Johnson of Nyssa Police Department

ONTARIO — As preparations take place for a fallen officer, the community is coming together to support each other in numerous ways, and one of those is in surrounding the family — including wife, Linda, and children Kendra and Kenneth — as well as colleagues and friends of Reserve Cpl. Joseph “Joe” Johnson of Nyssa Police Department.
Johnson, age 43, held two jobs: as a volunteer reserve officer in Nyssa since 2018, and as an employee at Snake River Correctional Institution, where he started in 2007. During his time at the latter, he started as a correctional officer and was most recently working as a behavioral mental health specialist.
April 15 was Johnson’s end-of-watch — a phrase commonly referred to for an officer killed in the line of duty. He died while responding to a domestic disturbance.
Johnson is one of 30 law enforcement officers across the United States who have died in the line of duty this year, according to information from Officer Down Memorial Page.
In December, Johnson was awarded for his outstanding performance from the Nyssa Police Department. He was humble about it when posting it on his Facebook page, stating that anyone on the department could have “just as easily” received the award.
“Doing volunteer work is never about recognition,” Johnson wrote. “Being presented with this was definitely unexpected and humbling. I don’t do what I do for the accolades. I do what I do because I enjoy it and our department is a FAMILY.”
During a news conference on Tuesday, Malheur County District Attorney David Goldthorpe expressed his heartfelt sympathies to Johnson’s family, stating that he had many.
“Corporal Johnson had many families besides his literal family. He had his full-time employment Department of Corrections family, he had his city of Nyssa family, he had his Nyssa Police Department family, he had his city of Ontario family and I believe he also had his religious community as a family.”
Goldthorpe stated that in any of those family groups, anyone close to Johnson was going to be going through some sort of grief at his loss.
Former Nyssa Police Chief Raymond Rau, who worked at the department until 2021, and who hired Johnson spoke candidly about grief during a phone interview on Tuesday.
Prior to Johnson joining Nyssa’s reserve officers, he and Rau had met years prior. This included when Rau trained him as a correctional officer in the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training in Salem, then years later during a Bible study group for first responders.
“People say processing grief is easy,” he said, noting that he has learned otherwise as a counselor. “Some people you grieve forever. Sometimes we build around it and sometimes you are still in denial the rest of your life and every time you think of that person and feel love in your heart, you are going to grieve them.”
‘Joe loved life’
Rau, who now leads the Tillamook Police Department, plans to attend the funeral.
Rau said over the weekend that he had spoken with Nyssa Police Chief Donnie Ballou, who is “doing a great job.”
He noted that there is a lot of pain and hurting and guilt happening right now, especially for the chief. Rau said the hardest part of being a chief is that of asking people to go in into harm’s way when they can’t be there, noting that when one goes down on your watch, it hurts hard.
What Rau is carrying in his heart is the Johnson he remembers, which includes a man who would bear hug the chief, while laughing and shaking him in an effort to get he chief to laugh. Not only did Johnson have full field training with 320 hours spent in the academy, “he’s just a good dude. Man am I going to miss him,” Rau said.
He said his heart breaks for Johnson’s wife and children, who he had seen grow up.
“Joe loved life,” Rau said, telling of how Johnson could light up a room, especially with laughter.
This was evident in a video clip shared from Rau from Nyssa Sgt. Greg Armenta’s wedding, where Johnson was the best man. In the video, wedding attendees cheer Johnson on as he is smiling, dancing, sprinkling rose petals and interacting with guests, including giving one a hug.
At a news conference on Tuesday, Ballou thanked numerous people who have offered support, including peer support for his staff and families. He noted the greater community has “really pulled together,” noting that he was overly humbled for that.
Furthermore, he thanked the Nyssa Police families including Johnson's, who are “taking the hard hit of supporting not only us but their own emotions.”
Ballou said that Johnson "was a fine man and a fine officer."
Gone, but not forgotten
In the midst of grief, the community also is cherishing times past, but not forgotten, spent with Johnson.
This includes Retired Senior Parole/Probation Deputy Janice Thomson, who came to know Johnson when he was a work release technician at Malheur County Community Corrections. He started there shortly after the Work Release Center opened in 1998, according to Thomson.
She said he was willing to work any job related to law enforcement that would get him the training and experience needed to become a police officer, and came to realize he would need to extend his education. As such, he would study on his bachelors degree during slow periods in the middle of the night, Thomson recalls.
After the center eventually closed down, Johnson went to work for Oregon Department of Corrections at SRCI.
Of Johnson, she said when he set his mind on a goal, he always met it.
“I was very proud to say he was my friend, colleague and law enforcement brother in blue,” she said. “RIP Joe!”
During his time at SRCI, Johnson ticked off a long list of accomplishments, and also had a long history of volunteerism, according to Acting Superintendent Joe Woodland.
Other reflections of Johnson have been pouring into his memorial on the Officer Down Memorial Page, https://bit.ly/JJ_NPD. The page carried more than 70 messages from around the nation, including one from Canada, this morning.
One of them is from Larry McGhee, a retired sergeant with Idaho State Police.
He expressed to Johnson’s wife that he was proud to have been one of Joe’s friends and confidants over the years.
“He was such a great guy. I remember years ago when his dad died and how proud he was to follow in his footsteps. Joe loved his community and proudly wore the badge. … He will be missed but his legacy will continue as long as his memories are shared.
Another comment from Reserve Deputy Lance Marcus, with Washington County Sheriff’s Office, expressed condolences to Johnson family, including his work family.
“Rest easy Brother, for God has gained another Angel and we have lost a hero. Your sacrifice will never be forgotten,” he wrote.
State lawmakers, Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, whose respective districts include Malheur County submitted a statement to the media.
They expressed their sorrow and sympathies over his death, saying that Johnson "epitomized the spirit and service valued in eastern Oregon."
"When we talk of taking action to better your community, we should look no further than to the legacy of Officer Joseph Johnson.
"The Malheur County community is lessened by the loss of a dedicated and hard-working public servant," the lawmakers wrote. "Officer Johnson died a hero and his selfless sacrifice while protecting the community as they mourn his loss."
Prayers needed
Nyssa City Manager Jim Maret, who also was a reserve officer, said Johnson took over his shift on April 15 and he has been overcome with grief, but still having to take care of such city details. Much of the work he was able to accomplish from home. However, on Tuesday night, he had to attend the city’s budget meeting, a non-negotiable calendar item.
Maret said trying to get ready for the services has felt like a nightmare, saying Johnson was like a brother to him.
He said the Nyssa community, which already is tight-knit, has all pulled together, with an outpouring of support for city staff and officers. This includes a “fairly large” memorial that has been set up in front of the police department.
“What this community has done is overwhelming at this point,” he said. “We’re all one and they know, we will get through this together.”
Asked what the community can do beyond the fundraising taking place for Johnson’s family through the Oregon Fallen Officer Foundation and the city, Maret said prayers.
“Lots of prayers, we’re going to need them,” he said. “With strength in our community and the love that we have, we’ll get through it and it is going to be hard times.”
