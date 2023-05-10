SALEM — The Oregon Water Resources Department is seeking public input on updates to the states Integrated Water Resources Strategy – Oregon’s roadmap for better understanding and meeting state water needs.

Ontario's is the seventh in a series of meetings and will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on June 8. It will be in the meeting room at the Ontario Community Library, 388 S.W. Second Ave.. Pre-registration is required. Sign up for this or other community conversations at https://bit.ly/water-conversations (English) or https://bit.ly/reunión-agua (Spanish).



