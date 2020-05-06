PAYETTE - As the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic continues, so does the Payette County Board of County Commissioners’ response to it. On May 4, commissioners voted to extend the Payette County Emergency Declaration through July 6. 

They also voted to extend the County Courthouse closure through May 11; however that does not include court cases.

In an email sent from Payette County Sheriff’s Lt. Andy Creech, information on reopening the courthouse included information the Idaho Supreme Court’s order with instructions to begin processing court cases: Judges would resume seeing cases on May 4. In addition, all parties attending court hearings or conducting court business will be required to wear a mask upon entering the Courthouse.

Creech said that it is likely that members of the public will not be allowed to attend court hearings for the time being.

