BEND — The Fish and Wildlife Commission voted five to one abstention to prohibit contests for the taking of coyotes and other unprotected mammals on Sept. 15. This was after hearing testimony from more than 40 people at their meeting in Bend, according to a news release from Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The rules adopted are in line with the Commission’s regulatory authority. They establish a definition for contests and make it unlawful to organize, sponsor, conduct or participate in a contest that has the objective of killing unprotected mammals native to Oregon.



Tags

Load comments