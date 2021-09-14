SALEM — The Fish and Wildlife Commission meets Friday, Sept. 17 online beginning at 9 a.m. Mountain Time.
To testify on one of the agenda items listed below, register on the Zoom webinar link at https://bit.ly/3nrdRld no later than 9 a.m. local time Wednesday.
Public comments can also be emailed to odfw.commission@odfw.oregon.gov.
The Commission will be asked to:
• Adopt remaining 2022 Big Game Regulations. Archery elk regulation changes that move Blue Mountains Units to controlled hunting in 2022 were already adopted in August and few other major changes are proposed. One new Rocky Mountain bighorn hunt (556) is proposed to be added as part of a rotation among the states of Oregon and Washington and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. One California bighorn hunt is proposed to be deleted (551) in response to pneumonia in the herd. A 7% increase in controlled antlerless deer tags is proposed due to increases in black-tailed deer populations in northwest Oregon.
• Appoint three members to the Fish Screening Task Force, two representing fishing or fish conservation and one representing agriculture. The Task Force advises ODFW staff on fish screening program development, implementation, monitoring, technology, funding, and reporting.
• Review the development of the draft Conservation Plan to reduce the risk of whale entanglement in Dungeness crab fishing gear. Over the past six years, ODFW has been actively working with industry and many other partners to address marine life entanglements in Oregon’s crab and other fisheries.
• Hear an update on implementation of the Coastal Multi-Species Conservation and Management (CMP), which is the state’s conservation and management plan for Chinook salmon, spring Chinook salmon, chum salmon, winter steelhead, summer steelhead, and cutthroat trout along the Oregon Coast from the Necanicum River to the Elk River.
• Approve funding for several Access and Habitat projects that provide hunting access or improve wildlife habitat on private land.
• Approve a project recommended by the Oregon Conservation & Recreation Fund, which is a Green Jobs Training and Internship Program in partnership with Forest Park Conservancy and other natural resource organizations.
Commissioners will also hold a public forum for people to comment on topics not on the agenda early Friday morning following the Director’s Report.
To participate in public forum, call the ODFW Director’s office at (503) 947-6044 by 9 a.m. local time Wednesday.
