ONTARIO — Residents looking to renew their number plates or get their driver license photos taken will have to wait a while longer, as the Oregon Department of Driver and Motor Vehicles has not yet determined when field offices will reopen.
According to Public Information officer David House, plans for reopening won’t necessarily happen faster in counties currently approved to reopen under phase one of Gov. Kate Brown’s reopening plans.
“DMV and other state offices are continuing as they have been for now, and we still don’t have a target date to begin a phased reopening,” wrote House in an email on May 14. “State offices will be following a separate set of guidelines than the counties are.”
Commercial drivers can still apply for licenses at the DMV’s Baker City office, but must call ahead.
“Trucking is an essential service. We encourage all other customers to see if they can get their DMV services online at DMV2U.Oregon.gov or maybe download a form and mail their transaction.”
House eluded to a phased reopening of field offices, as well as restrictions to be in place once they turn the key.
“Details of the phased reopening of DMV offices are likely to include limits on numbers of customers at an office at any one time, not all 60 offices opening at once, and possibly allowing visits by appointments for more than just drive tests. Staff are in training for the new driver licensing system going live July 6, and we are preparing offices for social distancing to protect customers and employees – spacing customers, installing shields at service counters, etc.”
