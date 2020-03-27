ONTARIO — While some colleges and universities have announced they will be delaying their graduation ceremonies this spring because of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, officials at Treasure Valley Community College have not made a decision yet about that event, according to Abby Lee, TVCC spokeswoman.
Most other spring activities at the college have been canceled.
That said, construction continues, with social distancing enforced, on the Career Technical Education Building, which includes and adds to the former Vo-Tech Building on the east side of campus.
PETRA, the general contractor, is allowed to work because the project is commercial construction and fits under the umbrella of infrastructure for schools.
In the meantime, the college is getting ready for the start of spring term with all classes to be conducted online, at least through April 28.
According to the latest updates posted in the college’s web site, “extra deep cleaning” has been done in the classrooms and each classroom will be cleaned after every use. The student services area will also receive extra cleaning while it is open to the public.
People who do not have to be on campus are asked to work from home. While the college is open, public access to buildings is limited and closed buildings will be posted.
