WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — On Sunday, The Argus Observer reported on the measures local school districts have taken to prepare their schools against the possible spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus). On Wednesday, the Argus followed up with those districts to find out how concerns surrounding its spread have affected attendance in those schools. Following is a sample of their responses.
TVCC awaiting Brown’s news conference
Treasure Valley Community College officials and staff are preparing for putting the college’s classes online, or at least having instructors put the information from their classes online, in the event the classes are closed President Dana Young said Thursday morning. More information was to be available following Gov. Brown’s news conference, Young said.
How labs and clinicals are handled would have to be decided, she said.
High schools in Oregon
Nyssa Superintendent Darren Johnson said impact has been minimal, as the District has spent time reassuring concerned parents.
“We currently have not had any major attendance concerns relating to the coronavirus outbreak,” said Johnson. “Some parents have kept a couple of students home for a day or two (less than 6 students), but they returned after consulting with doctors and implementing the recommended procedures for keeping safe: Proper and frequent handwashing, covering coughs, not sharing bottles and other food items, not touching faces. As a district, we were able to reassure parents even further by demonstrating that we were implementing daily sanitizing of common areas: Door knobs, desks, tables, lockers, cafeterias, buses, bathrooms, etc.”
Johnson noted one child stayed home for a week, and was completing their coursework at home.
“After consulting with the doctor, the child returned after one week and is back at school,” according to Johnson.
High schools in Idaho
New Plymouth Superintendent David Sotutu said his schools haven’t seen any impact from the threat yet.
“At this point, the coronavirus scare has not affected attendance at our schools,” said Sotutu.
Payette Superintendent did not have updated data available at press time, but noted the District has been taking added steps to not only monitor the virus’ spread but also ensuring their facilities are maintained clean.
“Payette School District is:
• Tracking information locally and globally
SDE; CDC; SWDH; and Payette County Emergency Mitigation and Response; Online conversation with AAIE (International school community)
• Cleaning and sanitizing frequently touched surfaces regularly:
Desks, doorknobs, Chromebooks, etc.
• Reviewing training for custodial staff
• Monitoring resources required
• Created a link under service tab of our website
• Sent home information to parents”
Other area school districts did not respond to requests for comment before press time.
Larry Meyer contributed to this story.
