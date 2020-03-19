ONTARIO — Oregon colleges and universities, including Ontario’s Treasure Valley Community College, will not have any in-person classroom instruction through at least April 28, by order of Kate Brown, as a way to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, with classes being online.
Brown’s executive order issued Wednesday limits on-campus operations to “critical functions,” such as food services and dormitories, to ensure students have a safe place to live and eat.
“I know students have worked hard this school year, and we’re doing everything we can to help them safely finish their learning,” Brown said in a statement. “But we’re also learning more about this disease every day and social distancing is key to keeping Oregonians safe. I understand there are seniors getting ready to graduate this spring, and I want to assure them that our universities and community colleges are working hard to make sure they can get their diplomas,” said Ben Cannon director of Oregon’s Higher Education Coordination Commission.
“Governor Brown’s clear guidance will help Oregon’s colleges and universities statewide to move forward into spring term with the utmost priority placed on the health of our communities, while they continue their education missions during this extraordinarily hard time.”
