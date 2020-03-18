ONTARIO — Members of the Treasure Valley Community College Board of Education, in declaring a state of emergency Tuesday, authorized President Dana Young to take any actions necessary to keep the college operational due to the outbreak and spread of novel coronavirus.
The resolution passed during the board’s regular meeting said president is also to act to protect the health and safety of students and staff, and that may include relocation of students and staff, providing alternative education programs, making alterations or repairs to college property.
Emergency procurements of goods and services were also authorized and Young was delegated to approve and execute emergency contracts in any dollar amount. However, Young assured the board she would seek its approval for any large expenditures.
The declaration was put into effect immediately and will be continued until at April 30.
Only 10 people, board members and administrators, were allowed in the board room at any one time and when the number was going over as speakers were to give their presentations, other people would leave. An over flow room was also available. The meeting was also streamed live and people could listen by phone.
