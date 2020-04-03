Closures continue: Boys & Girls Clubs lay off part-time staff, but are still serving supper and virtual programming to kids

WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — With the trajectory of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 remaining upward, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Treasure Valley remain closed. As Chief Executive Officer Dana Castellani explained to the Argus via email on Thursday, the closures are continuing to take their toll on Clubs’ operations.
“During their last two weeks of employment, our part-time staff were limited to deep cleaning and sanitizing the Clubhouses and participating in safety and program quality training,” Castellani wrote. “As the realities of the pandemic continue to set in, the Executive Board and I made the difficult decision of laying off all part-time staff members temporarily until we are able to reopen to our community in need. Full-time staff members are working on emergency funding to maintain our basic operations.”
In a letter to stakeholders, Castellani said it is likely that the Clubhouses may remain closed until summer.
“Despite this challenge, we are working to provide free supper, virtual programming, and some basic program supplies ‘to-go’ for our kids in order to provide key services that are much needed in our Ontario and Payette communities,” said Castellani.
Club events, such as the Payette Community Breakfast and Boots & Blues are postponed “until the time is right for us to get together,” according to Castellani.
Castellani reminds the public that the ‘Great Futures 2020 fundraising campaign is still on, seeking 5,000 donors to contribute $5 per month to raise sustainable funds.
“Our kids need our outreach services today and will need us more than ever when we reopen. If you are able to, please join us.”
