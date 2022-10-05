Closing the gap on the city's two walking trails

ONTARIO — Residents who like to walk around Ontario may tell you that walking trails in the city are segmented at best. At an event today, city officials are seeking public input to determine the best route for connecting two trails at the north and south ends of the city to close the gap.
The effort is called the Ontario North-South Connector Trail Plan. Engineering firm Kittelson & Associates of Boise has mapped out options for where the connector trail may go.
The existing trails are the Interstate 84 North Ontario Interchange Trail to the Ontario State Recreation site and the Treasure Valley Connector Trail at Treasure Valley Community College. Proposals include putting the connector trail between the Desert Sage Event Center and Beck-Kiwanis Park or to the west of the event center along Park Boulevard.
“Route 1 provides the most direct route, but it travels along more narrow roadways and the posted speed on Park Boulevard north of NW 4th Street is higher than on roads on the other routes (45 MPH),” according to a technical memorandum by Kittelson. “Route 2 travels east of Route 1 along NW 9th Street and then between the pond in Beck-Kiwanis Park and the [event center]. It could utilize an existing unpaved trail in the park for much of the route through the park. Route 3 takes a longer approach to the east along N Oregon Street before connecting to Beck-Kiwanis Park via NW 8th Street. It is the longest of the potential alternatives. Routes 2 and 3 would be able to use the existing crosswalks at the intersection of NW 4th Avenue and Oregon Street.”
At the Ontario Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Monday, City Manager Dan Cummings explained that the project is grant-funded, and is an extension of the Treasure Valley Connector which was completed in 2021.
“It’s planned to go from there, through Lions Park,” said Cummings. “We’d appreciate anybody and everybody coming to that and help us plan the perfect route for that trail.”
An in-person workshop will be at Lions Park from 1 to 5 p.m. for stakeholders and 4 to 6 p.m. for the general public. The park is at the northeast corner of Southwest Fourth Avenue and Southwest Ninth Street.
An online community workshop is open online for the public to comment on the project and the potential routes.
