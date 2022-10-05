Closing the gap on the city's two walking trails

Possible routes for the proposed North-South Connector trail in Ontario are seen in this map dated Sept. 19. A public workshop will be held at Lions Park today, Wednesday, from 5 to 6 p.m.

 Map courtesy of Kittelson & Associates

ONTARIO — Residents who like to walk around Ontario may tell you that walking trails in the city are segmented at best. At an event today, city officials are seeking public input to determine the best route for connecting two trails at the north and south ends of the city to close the gap.

The effort is called the Ontario North-South Connector Trail Plan. Engineering firm Kittelson & Associates of Boise has mapped out options for where the connector trail may go.



Tags

Load comments