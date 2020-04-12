WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — While professional golfing events remain canceled or postponed throughout the world, and many public parks remain closed, golf enthusiasts in the Western Treasure Valley can still tee off at area courses, including Scotch Pines in Payette and Country View, between Ontario and Vale.
Scott Masingill, president of the Board of the Scotch Pines Golf Course in Payette, told the Argus last week that his operations conform to requirements of the temporary rules set by the state of Idaho.
“Golf courses were approved by the Idaho Attorney General to stay open and operate within the State of Idaho,” wrote Masingill in an email. “In accordance of this order, we have completely revamped our process/procedure to ensure the safety/health of our staff, members and guests.”
According to Scott Graf, public information officer for the Idaho Attorney General’s office, golf is permitted under the self-isolation order, provided social distancing requirements are met. He also noted that the AG has “no legal authority to approve or not approve the operation of any business during the emergency declaration.”
How they’re doing it
Masingill detailed what his staff members are doing to ensure the safety of their golfers during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have asked ALL staff to abide by all CDC mandates and suggestions. All touch points on the course (water jugs, bunker rakes and ball washers) have been removed. We are suggesting one person per cart (unless riders both live in same household or rode in same car to course). It is suggested that the flagsticks be left in the hole or removed with a glove hand and ball removed from the hole with a glove hand. The staff inside the clubhouse are wearing gloves, and they are sanitizing all golf carts before/after every use along with all patio furniture. We are enforcing ‘social distancing’ on the course and patio. We have attempted to identify and eliminate ALL risk to our staff/members/guests.”
As with other restaurants in the state, the Course’s Pine Room Grill and clubhouse are currently closed to guests. But there are still limited drinks and snacks available, according to Masingill.
“Customers are greeted/served through two windows, one for the golf side and one for the Food and Beverage side and reminded of social distancing on/off course. An outside restroom is near the clubhouse. The check-in and Food/Beverage process is a little slower, but everyone is exhibiting unbelieveable patience.”
While the state has instructed all those who can do so to stay home, Masingill understands that some people simply prefer to stay active and is aiming to ensure they can do so safely.
Golfing at Scotch Pines, a nonprofit facility, is safe, he assures.
In addition it is healthy in that it “provides fresh air, exercise and a chance to safely get out of the house and relax for a couple of hours” said Masingill.
Lastly, he acknowledges the time and effort his staff have put in to ensure guest safety at the community owned, nonprofit facility.
“I’m SO proud of our staff for developing a procedure in which we can stay open and provide a safe/healthy environment for them. Any employee will NOT lose their job if they feel uncomfortable working during this period. I’m very pleased with our members and guests who are taking this pandemic very seriously and are practicing ‘safe golf.’”
Golf with a view, too
Country View Golf Course in Ontario remains open. The course is on Highway 20 between Ontario and Vale and includes a birds-eye view of the Valley and the Malheur Butte.
Scott McKinney, owner of the Country View Golf Course in Ontario, shared this update with his staff on March 23, as obtained by the Argus on April 10.
“Country View can remain open with safe practices in place,” McKinney said. “Clubhouse and patio area closed. Service window open to collect greens fees and sell drinks and snacks to go only!! Six foot rule for service window (one person at a time). No two people on a cart not from the same household! Thank you everyone for cooperating and keeping this safe outdoor recreation opportunity open for everyone.”
In Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown has previously stated that golf courses can stay open to the public as long as they also adhere the social distancing rules and do not allow country club activities such as gathering or dining. Some Oregon golf courses, including Gresham Golf Course, according to an article on KPTV.com, are encouraging players to bring their own equipment and walk the course if they can.
The Golf Alliance of Oregon states that “there is a general belief that golf is relatively low risk compare to other activities,” due to social distancing being fairly easy to achieve in the game. However, the alliance also states it is “not in a position to make any sort of blanket statement that speaks to the overall safety of the game, not knowing the level of contagion that may be found at any particular golf course.”
For this reason, the alliance states that the decision for courses to remain open in Oregon remains up to the individual facility to determine whether operations can be safely managed while adhering to Brown’s social distancing directive.
