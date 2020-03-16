City urges paying utility bills online to maintain social distancing
This screen shot is from the City of Ontario's utility billing page on its website.

 Screen shot from City of Ontario's website

ONTARIO — Paying utility bills at Ontario City Hall is a common exercise for most residents of the city, but due to concerns over the novel coronavirus COVID-19, officials are urging making online payments for those who can do so.

In response to concerns over the novel coronavirus COVID-19, a message shared on the City of Ontario’s FaceBook feed encouraged residents to take advantage of the City’s online portal for paying their utility bills. A link to this service is available on the City of Ontario’s website: https://www.ontariooregon.org/utilitybilling.html.

Those who do go into City Hall will notice two immediate changes: a hand sanitizing station near the front doors, and red tape near the front desk indicating the preferred distance for conducting business in accordance with state and national guidelines to keep safe social distances of between 6 and 10 feet from others.

A request for comment from City Manager Adam Brown was not returned by press time.

