PAYETTE - While the stay home order resulting from the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has given many homeowners more opportunities to tackle backyard to-do lists, in Payette it has dealt them a double-edge sword in doing so: The City of Payette has announced the cancelation of its annual Spring Yard Clean-up event.
City Clerk Mary Cordova explained the reason for the cancelation via email on April 20.
“Unfortunately with the Governor’s stay at home order, we do not have the available community service personnel available, in addition to City personnel working with reduced staff levels.”
Under normal circumstances, the city sponsors an annual spring and fall clean-up during which residents place yard debris such as leaves in bags at the curb of their homes for collection by the city.
Cordova said the city appreciates citizens’ cooperation during the pandemic.
“We are sorry to announce the cancellation of this popular city service and appreciate the understanding and patience of our residents as we continue to navigate these uncertain times,” said Cordova.
As a result of the cancelation, residents are advised not to leave yard waste along the curb as it will not be picked up.
Instead, Cordova advises that residents bring it to the Payette County Landfill.
The landfill is free for use by Payette County residents.
