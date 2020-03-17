City Council plans special meeting The Argus Observer Mar 17, 2020 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NYSSA — The Nyssa City Council will hold a special meeting Thursday at 7 p.m, to discuss PERS and the current situation with novel coronavirus COVID-19.The Nyssa City Hall is at 301 Main St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Nyssa City Council City Council Meeting Politics Situation Coronavirus Nyssa City Hall Nyssa Sign up for our email newsletters Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Magic Valley reacts to first confirmed coronavirus case in Idaho 27-year-old SRCI inmate dies in Boise hospital; cause of death to be determined Governor restricts Oregon restaurants to carry-out or delivery only Oregon public schools to close starting Monday amid coronavirus spread Joyce E. Cuthbert Chaaarge! Tesla stations new addition to Ontario Plea hearing set for duo facing charges for murder at dispensary Local schools scramble to address logistics of closures Officials: No COVID-19 in jails, prison; Malheur County screening inmates Some worship, shelter services canceled; Blessed Sacrament extends Sunday Masses
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.