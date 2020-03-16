ONTARIO - 

In response to the current climate surrounding the novel coronavirus COVID-19, Ontario City Manager Adam Brown sent out a news release via email on Monday afternoon announcing that Tuesday night’s meeting of the Ontario City Council will be available virtually through the City’s FaceBook page or via a conference call. 

Brown provided the dial-in number, (712) 770-4010 and the access code: 307053#. The announcement was followed by two links, one for international dial-in numbers: https://fccdl.in/i/adamangiebrown

and another to join the online meeting:  https://join.freeconferencecall.com/adamangiebrown.

Tags

Load comments