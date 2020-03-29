ONTARIO — The novel coronavirus COVID-19 continues to impact local marijuana dispensaries.
In direct response to Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s stay at home executive order and the increased measures to maintain social distancing guidelines, City of Ontario City Manager Adam Brown drafted a letter outlining the actions taken by the Ontario City Council in regard to the operation of marijuana dispensaries in the city at its Tuesday meeting.
The letter opens by reminding dispensary owners and operators that they have been granted a license to operate within the city and that “retention of that license is based on compliance with local and state laws.”
Brown’s Executive Order 20-12 is an order to maintain at least six feet of social distance at all times with anyone other than members of the same household. According to the letter, the Ontario City Council, in compliance with the order, made the following actions:
1. Authorized marijuana dispensaries to do curbside service in Ontario, in accordance with the OLCC temporary rule, in order to maintain social distancing among customers; and
2. Authorized the City Manager to issue warnings to, or suspend or revoke the business license of, an marijuana dispensaries that violate requirements of Executive Order 20-12.
The letter goes on to state that maintaining safety for the citizens is “the greatest priority of our community during this coronavirus pandemic.” Reiterating the point of maintaining the standards set forth by the executive order, the last sentence in the letter reminds dispensary owners that “non-compliance with the executive order may result in loss of the city’s marijuana business license.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.