PAYETTE COUNTY — Public health officials are encouraging residents to choose recreational activities close to their homes to best protect themselves and those around them from the spread of COVID-19.
Recreate Responsibly Idaho, a new statewide campaign, offers guidelines for Idahoans who want to recreate outdoors. Information on this campaign can be found at: https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/recreate-responsibly/.
Guidelines for responsible recreation include:
· Choosing recreational activities close to home
· Practicing social distancing and keeping six feet away from those not in your household
· Staying home if you’re sick to avoid putting others at risk
· Checking for current information on accessibility at https://coronavirus.idaho.govhttps://coronavirus.idaho.gov/recreate-responsibly/. Most government campgrounds and many boat ramps are closed
· Avoiding overcrowded trailheads or boat launches
· Bringing your own supplies
· Being prepared to pack out your own trash
