PAYETTE COUNTY — Public health officials are encouraging residents to choose recreational activities close to their homes to best protect themselves and those around them from the spread of COVID-19.

Recreate Responsibly Idaho, a new statewide campaign, offers guidelines for Idahoans who want to recreate outdoors. Information on this campaign can be found at:  https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/recreate-responsibly/.

Guidelines for responsible recreation include:

· Choosing recreational activities close to home

· Practicing social distancing and keeping six feet away from those not in your household

· Staying home if you’re sick to avoid putting others at risk

· Checking for current information on accessibility at https://coronavirus.idaho.govhttps://coronavirus.idaho.gov/recreate-responsibly/. Most government campgrounds and many boat ramps are closed

· Avoiding overcrowded trailheads or boat launches

· Bringing your own supplies

· Being prepared to pack out your own trash

