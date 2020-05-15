ONTARIO — Citizens Coalition of Ontario is holding a Zoom meeting to provide a community update surrounding the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
The coalition did not specify exactly what would be included in the update.
In an email announcement from David Armstrong, administrator at Citizens Coalition of Ontario, received on Wednesday afternoon, he states that those who will be presenting in this meeting will connect via the Zoom Meeting platform while the entire event will be livestreamed on the Citizens Coalition of Ontario’s Facebook page at 6 p.m. on May 15.
“I’ve been working with Freddy [Rodriguez] to help make this happen,” said Armstrong at the beginning of the announcement.
Ontario City Manager Adam Brown followed up this meeting announcement with an email notice on Thursday morning.
“I am passing on notice of this meeting of the Citizens Coalition of Ontario, as there is a possibility of more than 3 council members attending and discussing local issues, it would qualify as a city public meeting,” stated Brown.
In a phone interview on Thursday afternoon with Rodriguez, who serves on the City Council, he explained what the meeting is going to be about and what topics are expected to be covered.
“We’re gonna have a couple of speakers,” Rodriguez said.
Two of the speakers giving presentations will be Sarah Poe, director of Malheur County Health Department and Megan Gomeza of Valley Family Healthcare, both of whom will be giving presentations regarding the community in relation to the pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
Also giving a presentation at this meeting will be Mask Ontario Save Our City, the community organization initiated by volunteer Sarah Ray, in which protective masks were sewn together and given away to hundreds of people within the community and beyond.
“We want to make it as close to a forum format as possible,” Rodriguez explained.
He also said that Mayor Riley Hill has expressed interest in being a part of the discussion by being on the panel.
Rodriguez continued by saying that they are seeking to make this a weekly series of meetings, inviting more speakers to speak on different topics relating to keeping the community updated in relation to COVID-19.
“That’s what I’m about, getting information to the community that is most important,” stated Rodriguez.
