VALE — Malheur County Circuit Court along with all circuit courts in Oregon are on Level 3 restrictions until further notice.

This is due to an order of the Chief Justice of the Oregon Supreme Court.

“As part of this restriction, each court has greatly reduced staff,” reads a news release from Malheur County Circuit Court sent on Thursday.

For Malheur County, the restriction means the courthouse will close early on Fridays, at 3 p.m. It will operate during regular hours the rest of the week, which is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a one-hour lunch closure from noon to 1 p.m.

Those entering the courthouse are reminded that the building is currently only accessible by the back door.

Those who can conduct their business with the courthouse by phone are encouraged to do so by calling (541) 473-5171 during business hours.

