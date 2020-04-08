Churches seek collective help on Good Friday

WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — With the world scrambling to contain the outbreak of novel coronavirus COVID-19, the religious community is calling on divine assistance and says it needs more participants. Local leaders of several area churches have extended an invitation to the community to participate in a worldwide day of fasting and prayer to be held on Good Friday, April 10.
In a news release issued Monday, Tom Greco, Pastor of Ontario Community Church and the stake presidency of the Ontario Oregon Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints “invite all who would like to unite their faith and prayers that the present COVID-19 pandemic may be controlled, caregivers protected, the economy strengthened, and life normalized.”
The release invites those who cannot do a food fast for health reasons to participate in other ways.
“It may be giving up TV, coffee, soda, computers, Facebook, phone calls or other things typically enjoyed during a given day,” it reads.
The plea asks for the community to show solidarity in this manner, with Easter being right around the corner.
“Good Friday is the perfect day to send our pleas Heaven ward. Our hope is that together, as a community, we may feel peace, hope and unity as we join together in this effort and that locally and across the globe we will feel relief from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The newspaper reached out to Eric Dahle, Ontario Oregon Stake President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, for his thoughts on the call to fast.
“As a church we endeavor to be good global citizens – we recognize the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic and are trying to do our part to slow the spread of the virus,” Dahle said via email on April 7. “We also have abiding faith in Jesus Christ. God often has blessings in store for us contingent upon our faith; some blessings come as we humbly seek them in faith. Thus, this Friday, Good Friday, we are inviting all who choose to, to join us in a worldwide fast.”
Dahle acknowledged the frustration many people are feeling as COVID has interrupted many aspects of daily life. The Church has suspended worship services and gatherings, as well as temporarily closed all temples worldwide, as members conduct their services at home as individuals or with families.
“We genuinely miss our fellowship together and look forward to the day when it can happen again. We are using technology to visit with and minister to the needs of our members.”
Dahle expresses that this fast is one more way to help send good vibes to those working to contain the virus.
“We invite people of faith everywhere to unite with us in prayer and fasting this Friday, Good Friday, that the COVID-19 pandemic may be controlled.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.