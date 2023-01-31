Churches laud arrival of spring, Candlemas with groundhog feeds

Volunteers at Weiser Community Church serve up a meal for their Groundhog Day fundraiser in this undated photo. The church will host its annual fundraiser feed on Thursday, with lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Two other churches will also have groundhog feeds this week.
WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — This week, several local churches will host groundhog feeds, which coincide with the Christian festival Candlemas. Like Groundhog’s Day, Candlemas falls on Feb. 2, and has become a traditional day which also foretells the arrival of spring.
Groundhogs might stay out a bit on Thursday, as the forecast is for partly cloudy skies. According to historical beliefs, that may indicate an early spring.
But even if they scamper back inside, churches will be hosting their annual traditions, which are Thursday through Saturday this year. Most have returned to serving the meals in-person this year, having taken a hiatus from doing so during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Information follows.
Thursday in Weiser
The first feed this week will be hosted by Weiser Community Church. The Groundhog Feed will include lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and dinner from 5 to 7 p.m.
Ron Robbins says the meal will feature sausage patties along with mashed potatoes with sausage gravy, green beans, coleslaw, rolls, apple sauce, a little ice cream cup and a couple cookies for dessert.
He said the cost is $10 for adults; $5 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and younger.
This year’s meal will be dine-in; however, those wanting take-out can pick up those meals in-person inside.
The meal will help the church raise funds to be given to local charity organizations, including the Weiser Senior Center and the future Boys & Girls Club.
The church is at 240 E. Main St.
For more information, phone (208) 739-1053.
Friday in Ontario
On Friday, Park Community Church will host its annual Ground Hog Dinner from 5 to 7 p.m.
The cost is $10 for adults; $5 for children ages 7-12; and free for children 6 and younger.
The menu includes sausage, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, applesauce, a roll, and a cookie.
There also will be crafts and home-baked goodies available for purchase.
All proceeds are given as gifts to missionaries.
The church is at 193 Holly Rd. in Ontario.
For more information, phone Rachel Grace at (208) 739-0654.
Saturday in Fruitland
The final groundhog feed will be on Saturday when the Fruitland Church of the Brethren hosts its 73rd annual Ground Hog Feed from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Patrons can dine in or get meals to go and there also will be bulk 2-pound packages of sausage and patties available to purchase for $8 a piece.
The menu includes sausage, mashed potatoes and gravy, coleslaw, applesauce, veggie and a roll.
The cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children ages 4 to 12.
The church is at 303 S. Minnesota Ave., Fruitland.
To pre-order or for more information, phone (208) 452-3356 or (541) 216-1119.
