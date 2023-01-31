Churches laud arrival of spring, Candlemas with groundhog feeds

Volunteers at Weiser Community Church serve up a meal for their Groundhog Day fundraiser in this undated photo. The church will host its annual fundraiser feed on Thursday, with lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Two other churches will also have groundhog feeds this week.

WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — This week, several local churches will host groundhog feeds, which coincide with the Christian festival Candlemas. Like Groundhog’s Day, Candlemas falls on Feb. 2, and has become a traditional day which also foretells the arrival of spring.

Groundhogs might stay out a bit on Thursday, as the forecast is for partly cloudy skies. According to historical beliefs, that may indicate an early spring.



