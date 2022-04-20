Child abuse prevention in spotlight this month

ONTARIO — For 48 years, the nation has been focused on preventing child abuse, with federal lawmakers having first passed the Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act in 1974. In 1982, Congress slated a week in June as National Child Abuse Prevention Week, which transformed into an entire month of awareness the following year.
That’s why in April, entities around the nation are focused on highlighting National Child Abuse Awareness Month. Among these is the local hub of court-appointed special advocates working through Malheur County CASA.
There are 15 CASAs who are advocating for what’s best for each of the 200 youth currently in foster care in Malheur County.
Sandy Kendall, program manager for Malheur County CASA notes that the number of foster children is pretty big right now.
At her office, the goal is to bring awareness about the many ways to hep when it comes to child abuse.
“Of course we want it to stop. And we would love to have volunteers,” she said.
But equally important is reporting suspected child abuse.
“A lot of people turn their cheek and don’t want to be involved,” Kendall said. “But we want people to advocate for the safety of children.”
What does a CASA provide?
For children going through the foster system, many people make their way in and out of their lives. During that time they may have different caseworkers and foster homes, but the one consistent person they can always count on is the CASA.
They step in to advocate for the best interest of the child once they are in the system, Kendall explained. This includes providing critical information to judges so they can make the best decision as the children enter and make their way through the foster care system. A foster child may average about two years in the system, Kendall said.
While it is a volunteer position that takes up about five to 10 hours per month, Kendall said it is not taken lightly because the work has to have a positive effect on the outcome of the child.
“Our whole goal is to make sure the child’s voice is heard,” she said, explaining that most of the time parents and the state or county have legal representation looking at their specific needs. “We are very fortunate in Malheur County to have an amazing judicial program which is very supportive of CASA. We are eternally grateful for that.”
Who can be a CASA?
Since the time commitment is not too intense, volunteers come from a wide variety of backgrounds, Kendall said. There are retirees, teachers, stay at home parents and, even, people with full-time jobs.
“All we look for is someone who is willing to dedicate that time for that child,” she said. “It’s not a commitment to overrun your entire life. It is a commitment to serving these kids.”
To ease those who have many questions about what it entails, Kendall said there is an extensive amount of training before becoming a CASA, to ensure volunteers are “in for the long haul and have the best skills to provide for that kid.”
But the training isn’t grueling, she said. It’s twice a week for four weeks; it’s all done online via Zoom so it can easily be done from home; and once completed a person is certified to become a CASA worker — pending passing a background check and being age 21 or older.
What to watch for
When it comes to knowing when a child is being abused, Kendall said she could go down a list of attributes 1 through 100, such as becoming reclusive or having new marks on their bodies, which indicate abuse. However, she says people should trust their instinct if something doesn’t seem right.
“Your intuition is your most powerful tool, especially if a child’s behavior changes.”
The message is: Officials want people to report child abuse if they suspect it. Proof is not needed for someone to follow up on that child. Rather, a report is enough for someone to check it out.
“Sometimes it’s unfounded and that’s great — at least we know someone cared enough about that kid and called on it,” Kendall said.
People can report it by phoning 211 or contacting the local Oregon Department of Human Services.
Pandemic lessons
When asked what lessons came from the pandemic regarding child abuse prevention, Kendall focused on the impacts of isolation.
“We learned how incredibly important it is to be able to interact with kids and to be around kids,” she said.
When COVID-19 hit the states in March of 2020, “everyone just isolated.” As such, the typical checks and balances that happen within the school setting were not happening, as sometimes school officials report suspected abuse.
As schools have gone back to in-person classes, Kendall suspects they will see a large influx of cases.
She noted that across the nation, cases have increased since the pandemic has been slowing down, saying officials are “seeing effects of being home in an abusive home.”
The stress from the pandemic did not help those families with having to be around each other all the time with potential other economic stressors, such as worrying about paying bills.
“The pandemic in no way helped,” she said.
Other ways to help
There are other ways for people to get involved with helping foster children if they are not interested in giving their time. This could be by way of monetary donation to Malheur CASA or the Boys & Girls Club of Western Treasure Valley. The youth club serves a huge amount of the foster children here and has “amazing programs,” which they benefit from being in, Kendall said.
She noted that there is a great relationship between CASA, the youth club and Oregon DHS to ensure when possible that foster children are all involved in the Boys & Girls Club. She said there are a lot of organizations within the community that do a lot for those foster children, too.
Another entity helping raise awareness about Child Abuse Prevention month is the Treasure Valley Children’s Relief Nursery.
Each year they sell pinwheels for an annual fundraiser.
Why pinwheels? In 2009, the pinwheel became the national public awareness symbol for child abuse and neglect prevention. “A cheerful and moving symbol of childhood, it can be used in numerous ways to pull attention toward prevention of child abuse and neglect,” according to information from Children’s Advocacy Center of NEPA.
Malheur CASA purchased 215 of them from the relief nursery this year, one for each foster child and one for each court-appointed special advocate. Kendall encourages others to do the same.
The relief nursery can be contacted at (541) 823-2526.
