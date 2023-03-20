Chief Michael Iwai graduates from FBI National Academy

ONTARIO — On March 16, Ontario Police Chief Michael Iwai graduated as a member of the 285th session of the FBI National Academy. The graduation took place at the National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, according to information released by Ontario Police Department.
Iwai is the second officer in department history to complete the prestigious program. Nationally, fewer than 1% of officers have the opportunity to attend the program.
Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy offers 10 weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their respective agencies to attend. On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.
The 285th session consistent of 247 law enforcement officers from 47 states and the District of Columbia. The class included members of law enforcement agencies from 28 countries, four military organizations, and five federal civilian organizations.
“The FBI National Academy was a law enforcement experience of a lifetime. The academic studies, physical fitness challenges, and networking opportunities were top-notch and second to none. I’m looking forward to sharing the information learned with my leadership team and making the necessary improvements,” said Iwai in a news release issued on the department’s Facebook page. “I would like to thank the City Manager Dan Cummings; City Council; members of Ontario Police Department; and the community for their continued support.”
Iwai is a 26-year veteran law enforcement officer. For Ontario, he oversees three divisions: administration, field operations and support services. Iwai has a strong background in police operations and administration.
Iwai enjoyed several specialty assignments at the training, including Special Weapons and Tactics, Technical Collision Investigations, Drug Recognition Expert Instructor, and Dignitary Protection Unit (part-time).
He is said to enjoy the challenges of leadership, community and organization; and embraces collaboration, research and analysis. He is life-long learner and earned a Master of Business Administration from Bushnell University and a Bachelor of Arts from George Fox University.
