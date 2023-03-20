Chief Michael Iwai graduates from FBI National Academy

Ontario Police Chief Michael Iwai, right, graduates from the 285th session of the FBI National Academy on March 16 in Virginia.

ONTARIO — On March 16, Ontario Police Chief Michael Iwai graduated as a member of the 285th session of the FBI National Academy. The graduation took place at the National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, according to information released by Ontario Police Department.

Iwai is the second officer in department history to complete the prestigious program. Nationally, fewer than 1% of officers have the opportunity to attend the program.



