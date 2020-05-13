FRUITLAND – While most schools in Idaho are currently planning for what the 2020-21 school year will look like, including balancing budgets and anticipating state restrictions based on the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, one local school is planning on having classes taught in the building during the final weeks of the 2019-20 school year.
Following the blessing from Southwest District Health, Treasure Valley Classical Academy, the charter school in Fruitland, is planning on reopening its doors to students on Monday, May 18. According to the school’s website, there’s a virtual town hall and Q&A scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, and a student screening scheduled for Friday May 15.
According to its school calendar, the final day of the 2019-20 school year for TVCA will be May 29.
A request for more information including an update regarding whether that calendar has changed was not returned by press time.
Southwest District Health issued its endorsement of the school’s reopening on May 6.
“The school has shown commitment in establishing and maintaining an effective relationship with Southwest District Health to help address changing circumstances,” Southwest District Health Director Nikole Zogg wrote in her endorsement letter.
Currently, TVCA is a charter school housing kindergarten through sixth grade. In November, Principal Stephen Lambert said TVCA had an enrollment of 311 students.
The school is housed in the Fruitland Olde School building. It is planning on expanding by one grade level per year until it is a full K-12.
