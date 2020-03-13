ONTARIO — The biggest annual fundraiser for the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce has been postponed this year. Originally slated to take place April 4, the event has now been moved to May 16.
The new date is well past April 8, the final day of a statewide ban on group gatherings of 250 people or more enacted by Gov. Kate Brown on Wednesday as part of an overall plan to minimize the spread of novel coronavirus COVID-19.
The event is still set to take place at its usual venue: Four Rivers Cultural Center, which is facing its own cancellations and postponements of large events.
The chamber fundraiser, dubbed ONTCCY, helps the chamber in numerous ways.
“It’s to help keep our operating costs down and do things around town, such as promotions of events and parades,” said John Breidenbach, president and CEO of Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce, during a Thursday phone interview.
He said the benefit auction typically gathers more than 250 people.
While the chamber event can be rescheduled, that may not be the case for many of the cancelled events at the Cultural Center.
“The poor Cultural Center — they’re going to take an economic hit,” Breidenbach said.
He said Sarah Poe with Malheur County Health Department also called him to tell him about the recommendation on gathering sizes for people who are vulnerable: groups of 10 or fewer.
“I’m still going to have chamber lunches,” Breidenbach said of the weekly noon meeting held at the Cultural Center which typically draws a good-sized business crowd. “If they are vulnerable they shouldn’t come, but we still gotta have business the best we can.”
Commenting that he wasn’t sure how business would boom during spring break this year, he noted that both Disneyland and annual film festival in Sun Valley, Idaho had shut down. The latter event he said, hits spring break week — the last week of this month locally — and typically brings travelers through Ontario on their way to and from the film festival in central Idaho.
“I suspect hotels are gonna take a hit, too,” Breidenbach said. “And all the businesses here.”
He did say that he talked to a hotel owner out of the area on Thursday who told him that all his hotels that are around airports throughout the nation “are tanking,” however those in route between two places, similar to Ontario’s demographic, “are actually holding their own.”
