FRUITLAND - As the spread of novel coronavirus COVID-19 continues to put local business owners on edge, the Fruitland Chamber of Commerce is working to connect business owners to resources to help keep them afloat while the virus continues to upend normal business locally.
Executive Director Krista King said she and her staff have stayed in communication with business owners as resources become available to them.
“We are helping members stay informed by sharing pertinent info from the Idaho Dept. of Commerce, SBA [Small Business Administration] and other agencies that providing resources to help them during this time,” said King via email on March 25. “We have asked the members to send us info about if they are staying open, what their new hours are, if they offer online services, take out and to go orders, etc.”
King calls on the community to do their part in sharing the word about available resources.
“We then have been sharing the info to our community and to the members what they have relayed to us to get the word out. We are helping share info about our members on social media and helping them boost their social media following.”
Despite the impact of stay-home orders on both sides of the Snake River on area businesses, King said she sees growth resuming once the orders are lifted.
“I think we will bounce back quickly after all this. I think our growth will continue happening maybe at a little slower pace for a bit though. We have a strong community and will get through this.”
King reminds the public that the Chamber is on social media, where people can find out what is going on with the local business community.
“I am really rallying for our members and community to support our local businesses during this time.”
