FRUITLAND - With Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s Stay-Home order in place through at least mid-April, some permits are not being issued at this time. The City of Fruitland announced on March 27 that several permits will be unavailable for the duration of the order.

City Clerk Suzanne Pearcy explained to the newspaper on March 27 which ones would not be available.

“During the Stay at Home Order the Clerk’s Office will not be issuing yard sale permits and peddler permits. We will however issue street stand permits for food trucks and or produce stands, etc.”

Pearcy said this decision was made to support Gov. Little’s order, nothing more and nothing less.

“It would not be appropriate to issue a permit for activities that would be in violation of the order. Not issuing yard sale permits and peddler permits are the only permit restrictions at this time.”

Pearcy confirmed that this move is temporary, with yard sale and peddler permits to become available again as soon as the order is lifted.

Tags

Load comments