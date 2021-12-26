Q: What is the new CDC recommendation about the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine?
A: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines (produced by Pfizer and Moderna) over the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, given the mRNA vaccines’ higher effectiveness and fewer rare adverse effects.
Q: Why did the CDC change its recommendation about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine?
A: The CDC carefully monitors any adverse reactions to the currently available COVID-19 vaccines. With more than 200 million people vaccinated, the CDC has found that the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) are more effective and safer than the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, which continues to be associated with an elevated risk of two specific conditions: Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome and Guillain-Barré syndrome. Although both conditions are still rare, the occurrence is higher than originally thought.
Johnson & Johnson vaccine is still recommended for some people. The new guidance recommends that anyone who may have experienced an allergic reaction to a prior mRNA vaccine or people who have developed myocarditis or pericarditis from a prior mRNA vaccine receive Johnson & Johnson.
Q: What does it mean that the CDC expresses a “clinical preference” for the mRNA vaccines over Johnson & Johnson?
A: Although the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is still available for anyone who requests it, the CDC recommends people receive one of the available mRNA vaccines if possible. The CDC also recommends that people who received Johnson & Johnson as their initial shot receive one of the available mRNA vaccines as a booster.
Q: Why is the CDC still recommending the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at all if their preference is for the mRNA vaccines?
A: Despite the new recommendation, the risks associated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine remain extremely low. The CDC still considers Johnson & Johnson vaccine safe and effective in preventing severe COVID-19 illness. Some people may prefer to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. For example, if they had an adverse or allergic reaction to their first dose of an mRNA vaccine, they may receive Johnson & Johnson. Most importantly, the risks associated with getting COVID-19 still greatly outweigh the risks associated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Q: Are there enough mRNA vaccines to vaccinate everyone who might have rather chosen Johnson & Johnson?
A: Yes. The U.S. supply of mRNA vaccines is abundant – with nearly 100 million doses in the field for immediate use.
Risks associated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Q: What is Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome?
A: TTS is a rare side effect that can be caused by the immune system’s response to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Thrombosis is the medical term for “blood clot.” Blood clots that form in a blood vessel can cause serious effects like a heart attack or stroke.
Thrombocytopenia is the medical term for low platelet count. Platelets are colorless blood cells that help form clots. If someone has a low platelet count, they can bleed more easily for longer than normal. TTS occurs when someone experiences a blood clot and low platelet count at the same time. This condition can be deadly.
Blood clots can also occur as a result of a COVID-19 infection.
Q: What is Guillain-Barré Syndrome?
A: Pronounced Ghee-YAN Bah-RAY syndrome, GBS is a rare condition in which a person’s own immune system damages their nerves, causing muscle weakness or sometimes paralysis. GBS can cause symptoms that last for a few weeks or several years. Most people recover fully. GBS can be caused by certain vaccines, including the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
