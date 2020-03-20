MALHEUR COUNTY — Catholic churches in Malheur County, part of the Diocese of Baker, are among those which will suspend all Masses and other services at this time.
According to a news release from Rev. Richard O. Fischer, the Vicar General, the move is made in accordance with Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order on March 16 to limit gatherings to 10 or fewer people to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
Following is a list of changes taking place in Catholic Churches for all of eastern Oregon, from the Cascade Mountains to the Idaho border.
• All Sunday and weekday Masses are suspended.
• All religious education and sacramental preparation programs are suspended
• All public devotions, such as “The Stations of the Cross” and communal Penance services are suspended.
• Funeral Masses will be celebrated with only the immediate family present and with no reception following.
• All breakfasts, coffee hours, fish fry dinners are suspended.
• Accommodations will be made for people to come to church for private devotions.
• Pastoral visits to hospitals, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and the homebound are suspended. The only exception to this is when a priest must enter to administer the sacraments to the dying.
