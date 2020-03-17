ONTARIO — The novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has become a concern for businesses who are required by law to only accept cash payments. Cannabis dispensaries are one of those businesses.
Among businesses not currently forced to shutter in Oregon are retailers, namely recreational marijuana dispensaries, of which three are open in Ontario.
The Argus Observer reached out to the three dispensaries currently in operation in Ontario to ask how they are addressing the ongoing public health issue.
Hotbox Farms staff wearing gloves
Hotbox Farms co-owner and chairman of Ontario’s Marijuana ad hoc committee, Steven Meland, addressed the concerns raised over COVID-19 in an email statement on Monday morning.
“Hotbox is managing COVID-19 by following health-care professionals recommendations and not panicking. In addition to our normal hand washing, we have brought in 3 commercial hand sanitizing stations for customers and employees to use,” explained Meland.
Meland went on to describe how all staff have been instructed to wear gloves while interacting with customers. He also said that the management is recommending that any staff member “who feels sick [to] stay home or especially if they have a fever.”
Meland said that it is important for Hotbox Farms to continue operation as many of the customers use cannabis for medicinal reasons, so it necessary to serve the public.
“Customers who need access to their medication are encouraged to immediately stock up to an 8 weeks supply if they are able to,” said Meland, “Hotbox will be open normal hours so long as we are healthy and legally able to!”
Burnt River Farms taking measures to be ‘squeaky clean’
In a telephone interview, Burnt River Farms General Manager, Liz Warrington explained the precautions that the dispensary is taking to ensure the health and safety of customers and staff.
A customary practice at Burnt River Farms, according to Warrington, is to allow customers to smell the product before deciding if that variety is what they wish to purchase. This custom had to be discontinued in light of the current COVID issue.
“We’re not letting them smell the weed,” explained Warrington.
Warrington wanted to assure the public that Burnt River Farms is doing everything possible to protect all visitors’ wellbeing.
“We are squeaky clean. That’s what we are doing here,” said Warrington.
Weedology
Requests for comment from the management staff of Weedology were not returned by press time.
