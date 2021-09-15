Candidates can now file for Primary Election

The Malheur County Clerk's office is located inside the Malheur County Courthouse, pictured here.

 Argus Observer, file

VALE — Filing is now open for the Primary Election on May 17, 2022.

The first day for candidates to file was on Sept. 9 and the deadline for filing is March 8, 2022 at 5 p.m.

Potential county candidates may pick up filing forms from the County Clerk's office in Vale or on line at https://bit.ly/3AfsGeo.

County candidates may file by declaration, $50 filing fee or by nominating petition.

The following offices have open positions on the ballot:

Local County Offices — filed with County Clerk:

• County Commissioner, Position No. 1 – Partisan (4-year term)

• County Clerk — non-partisan (4-year term)

• County Treasurer – non-partisan (4-year term)

Offices — Filed with the Secretary of State:

• County Judge – non-partisan (6-year term)

• District Attorney – non-partisan (4-year term)

• Circuit Court Judge, Position No. 1 (6-year term)

State Offices — Filed with the Secretary of State:

• State Representative, District 60 — partisan (2-year term).

Tags

Load comments