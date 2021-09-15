featured Primary election 2022 Candidates can now file for Primary Election Seats open for 6 local offices, plus state representative Argus Observer Sep 15, 2021 Sep 15, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Local professional journalism is not free. In the effort to inform during COVID-19 we're providing this story for your benefit. Please join us, subscribe now. The Malheur County Clerk's office is located inside the Malheur County Courthouse, pictured here. Argus Observer, file Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making an additional financial contribution to support local journalism. VALE — Filing is now open for the Primary Election on May 17, 2022.The first day for candidates to file was on Sept. 9 and the deadline for filing is March 8, 2022 at 5 p.m.Potential county candidates may pick up filing forms from the County Clerk's office in Vale or on line at https://bit.ly/3AfsGeo.County candidates may file by declaration, $50 filing fee or by nominating petition.The following offices have open positions on the ballot:Local County Offices — filed with County Clerk:• County Commissioner, Position No. 1 – Partisan (4-year term)• County Clerk — non-partisan (4-year term)• County Treasurer – non-partisan (4-year term)Offices — Filed with the Secretary of State:• County Judge – non-partisan (6-year term)• District Attorney – non-partisan (4-year term)• Circuit Court Judge, Position No. 1 (6-year term)State Offices — Filed with the Secretary of State:• State Representative, District 60 — partisan (2-year term). Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Candidate Primary Election Politics Law Ministries County Clerk Partisan Judge Deadline Office Filing Ballot Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Coroner ID's Ontario, Oregon man who died in crash Friday morning near Wilder Have a tip about Michael? Dave Ramsey: Is umbrella coverage worth it? ‘Medical freedom is the last straw’: Protestors urge pushing back against mandates Malheur County DA 'happy' with federal sentence for hate crime Board, former superintendent enter settlement agreement Organizers stage walk to support freedoms on Saturday City Manager says late application for council seat is a 'conspiracy theory' Passerby’s vehicle hit in shooting behind Albertsons Board, citizens talk about pandemic Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Argus Observer Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.