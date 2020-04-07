Can’t get to the store? There’s help for groceries

A Snake River Transit-Malheur Express bus stops at Treasure Valley Community College in March 2016.

 The Argus Observer, file

ONTARIO — During the pandemic crisis, the Snake River Transit-Malheur Express is stepping up to the plate to do its part in helping reduce the risk of transmission of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. It is now offering to deliver groceries and other supplies in partnership with two Ontario stores.

As of Monday, Malheur Express, operated by Malheur Council on Aging, the delivery service is available to individuals in Malheur County who are self-isolating, at high risk or not able to get to a store.

“You can place your order and pay online through the Walmart or Albertsons online grocery ordering systems, and we will pick your order and deliver it to your home at no cost to you,” the Council on Aging statement reads.

Those people making deliveries will not be allowed to enter any residence, but will leave the food and other items by the door and the residents will be notified when purchases have been delivered.

Individuals can place orders for groceries to Walmart or Albertsons through their apps, specifying the date and time which the orders need to be picked up. Payments will need to be made by credit or debit

card.

SRT-Malheur Express should then be called at (541) 811-0000 to schedule a delivery

Staff will need a first and last name, address, phone number, a date of birth, and which store was utilized.

Online customers should be willing to accept substitutions, and stores be will notified that SRT-Malheur Express will be picking up their groceries. The delivery service will not include alcohol or pharmaceutical orders.

Brittany White, MCOA transportation manager, said that she and her staff had been looking at looking into the logistics of providing the service, including funding for a couple of weeks.

“We want to be here for the community,” she said.

