BAKER COUNTY — The Snake River area overnight closure, which went into effect on April 3, will end on today, April 30.
County officials had received numerous complaints about visitors from outside the area disregarding existing recreation area closures and social distancing standards put in place at sites along the river due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. These complaints prompted the closure in early April, which included the prohibition of camping and overnight use in public areas along the Snake River corridor.
Officials emphasize that social distancing, even outdoors, is an important measure to protect our communities from the risk of transmission of COVID-19. Individuals are encouraged to maintain at least 6 feet of distance between themselves and anyone who does not reside in their immediate household and to observe any closures posted on properties open to the public.
Additionally, visitors are reminded to properly dispose of all waste.
Visit www.bakercountycovid19.com for links to information about restrictions or closures for the Bureau of Land Management, Idaho Power, Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, and Oregon Department of Forestry.
