Calling all artists: ODFW announces its 2023 annual stamp art contest details

SALEM– Artists are invited to compete in one or all three of ODFW’s 2023 stamp art competitions.
The winning artist in each contest receives a $2,000 award and winning artwork is used to produce collector’s stamps and other promotional items with sale proceeds used to benefit Oregon’s fish, wildlife and their habitats.
Habitat Conservation Stamp: Art entries must feature an eligible species from the Oregon Conservation Strategy in its natural habitat.
Waterfowl Stamp Contest: Art entries must feature the greater scaup in its natural habitat setting.
Upland Game Bird Stamp Contest: All entries must feature the mountain quail in its natural habitat setting. See contest rules and entry form for more information.
Rules
Entries will be accepted from Aug. 26 to 5 p.m. Sept. 30, at the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife headquarters, 4034 Fairview Industrial Dr., SE, Salem, OR 97302.
Entries can be mailed or hand delivered. Artists, please see the final page on contest rules for packaging tips.
A panel will judge artwork based on artistic composition, anatomical accuracy of the species and general appeal.
Where the art goes
Collector’s stamps, art prints and other promotional materials are produced from first-place artwork. Proceeds from product sales are used for habitat improvement, research surveys and conservation projects.
Interested artists are encouraged to visit ODFW’s stamp art competition webpage for more information on the contests and to view entries from previous years.
