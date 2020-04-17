ONTARIO — Local business owners are reminded that the Small Business Development Center at Treasure Valley Community College is open to support them and provide any assistance they need during the current pandemic.
The center has advisers who work with lenders and Small Business Administration officials to understand the latest developments with the ever-changing assistance programs, such as the Payroll Protection Program, according to a news release from Abby Lee, college spokeswoman.
Advisers will also help business owners review their current needs such as cash flow to help through the novel coronavirus COVID-19 crisis. Center services are currently offered vitally and at no cost to businesses.
“If any business owners feels like they need help, call us,” said Andrea Testi, director of the TVCC Small Business Development Center, said in a statement. “Time is precious right now. The earlier we can help business, the better the chances the business will survive.”
Federal programs, such as paycheck protection and economic injury disaster loans, have a critical role in helping businesses stay afloat, the release reads. The state Workshare program is helping businesses retain workers, and the center works with businesses to connect to the needed resources.
“The TVCC SBDC is backed by a statewide team of specialists who track the latest developments with these programs,” reads the release.
“Businesses in our communities need vital assistance to make it through this difficult time. Our centers are here to help,” says Testi.
