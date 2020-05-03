ONTARIO — Having heard about it from friends, on social media or just seeing it as they drove by, motorists caused a traffic jam for several hours on Friday outside a locally owned burger joint. Burger West opened back up on May 1 after having been closed since about mid-March.
Vehicles blocked the entire eastbound lane of traffic on the 600 block of Southwest Fourth Avenue, and they wrapped nearly all the way around the block waiting at one point.
The eatery announced on its Facebook page a few days ago, according to some of the motorists waiting in line.
The Argus caught up with people from Payette and as far away as Salem, who were waiting at least a half-hour with more than 20 cars to go in front of them.
After hearing from a co-worker they were open, Jacob Phillips, of Payette, cruised over from his hometown on his lunch hour and had been waiting at least 20 minutes when we ran into him.
Roberto Ramirez and Shantel Rios, of Nyssa, made the trip over, saying when the eatery was open they eat there “pretty often.”
Also waiting in the long line was Jessica Espinoza, of Ontario.
She said she was unsurprised by the long line, and was anticipating the long wait after hearing about it on Facebook. What did surprise her was that there was no option to dine there, as people usually do from inside their cars at a car-hop style parking area. But on Friday, the only option was ordering in the drive-thru.
But it didn’t matter: Espinoza would wait in that line so she could order her favorite: a Ranch Hand burger. Judging by the line, it was worth the wait.
The Argus was unable to reach the owner for comment.
