Those who looked in the southwestern sky just after twilight Dec. 22, 2020 were in for a once-in-a lifetime celestial treat: the planets of Jupiter and Saturn finally lined up nearly perfectly with Earth for nighttime viewing, pictured here. At stargazing parties tonight and Thursday, Sammy Castonguay will talk about the significance of Winter Solstice and Christmas.
MALHEUR COUNTY — In celebration of the longest night of the year, a local nonprofit dedicated to stewardship, advocacy and recreation is hosting stargazing parties this week. The parties will bookend Winter Solstice on Wednesday, with the first party tonight in Ontario and the second on Thursday in Nyssa.
Online registration is required at https://bit.ly/3FH1wks and there is a slight fee. The fees are a deposit which help offset costs for staff time and fuel, according to the registration page. Anyone who would like their deposit back can get a refund by contacting Friends of the Owyhee.
Tonight’s event is from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Hikaru Mizu Japanese Garden at Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario. There will be hot cocoa provided by Matsy’s and holiday treats. The cost is $2.
Thursday’s event is 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Owyhee River Ranch, 1880 Owyhee Lake Rd., Nyssa. Hot cocoa will be served. The cost is $5.
Sammy Castonguay, college astronomy instructor and program director for Friends of the Owyhee, will lead the event and explained what attendees can expect.
“Stargazing (though it looks overcast!),” he said.
The event includes 30 to 40 minutes of programming then 20 minutes of “self-led curiosity with [Q&A] from me.” Castonguay said.
“We will practice Polaris in the north, and winter circle in south,” he said. “I’ll also review the annual movement of the sun, discussing the significance of Winter Solstice and Christmas.”
Winter Solstice occurs on or about Dec. 22 each year in the northern hemisphere, and the celestial event also marks the official beginning of winter.
Friends of the Owyhee is partnering with Four Rivers Cultural Center for the first event and Owyhee River Ranch for the second.
No equipment is required, according to flyers in the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce Dec. 19 forum announcement. However, with temperatures forecasted to be below freezing, attendees are encouraged to dress appropriately.
“It will (obviously!) be very cold! So bundle up! Extra socks, gloves, scarf, hat that covers ears, leggings under pants, and a few top layers,” Castonguay said.
Sunset will have happened at about 5:12 p.m. and attendees are encouraged to attend even if it is cloudy. Those who attend also are encouraged to bring a red flashlight our headlamp if one is available. Castonguay explains that white flashlights will ruin night vision, and the registration page further notes that attendees are asked not to use flash photography.
The registration page lists other items that may be helpful, including a folding chair, blanket and reusable mug for cocoa.
“We are hosting this as a part of the Oregon Outback Dark Sky Network that is working on a ‘Dark Sky Sanctuary’ proposal with the International Dark Sky Association,” Castonguay said.
He mentioned that people further interested in that should save the date for Feb. 3, for a special screening of “Saving the Dark” at the Cultural Center.
