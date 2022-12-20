Clear skies, bright light: 'Christmas Star' easy to see in Malheur County

Those who looked in the southwestern sky just after twilight Dec. 22, 2020 were in for a once-in-a lifetime celestial treat: the planets of Jupiter and Saturn finally lined up nearly perfectly with Earth for nighttime viewing, pictured here. At stargazing parties tonight and Thursday, Sammy Castonguay will talk about the significance of Winter Solstice and Christmas.

 Leslie Thompson, file | Argus Observer

MALHEUR COUNTY — In celebration of the longest night of the year, a local nonprofit dedicated to stewardship, advocacy and recreation is hosting stargazing parties this week. The parties will bookend Winter Solstice on Wednesday, with the first party tonight in Ontario and the second on Thursday in Nyssa.

Online registration is required at https://bit.ly/3FH1wks and there is a slight fee. The fees are a deposit which help offset costs for staff time and fuel, according to the registration page. Anyone who would like their deposit back can get a refund by contacting Friends of the Owyhee.



