FRUITLAND - With the novel coronavirus COVID-19 remaining a public health threat and the state of Idaho’s stay home order remaining in place, the City of Fruitland has decided to cancel the Fruitland Fire Department’s annual Bull Riding fundraiser this year.
In a letter to sponsors, Fire Chief Jerry Campbell expressed gratitude to sponsors for their understanding at this time.
“We would like to take this time to thank each business for their continued support they have provided to our successful fund raising event in the past years,” reads the letter. “We look forward to resuming the Bull Riding performance next year in May 2021.”
In an email to the newspaper on April 21, Campbell explained that the funds from this event go into an account known as the Burnout/Equipment Fund.
“Funds are used to support victims & their families for immediate financial needs when they are displaced from their homes due to an imminent emergency or fire, (motel, food, clothing, and hygiene products) to get them by until insurance or Red Cross can react,” said Campbell. “Also can be used to purchase certain equipment or items needed by the department that have not been budgeted for by the General Fund.”
Campbell said he expects the fundraiser to return with no trouble whatsoever next year.
“Not much difficulty; I believe everything will fall in place next year without any hiccups.”
So far, Campbell says people are handling this news well. When offered their money back on this year’s fundraiser, he said the sponsors decided to let them keep it instead.
“Some sponsors have already paid for this year and we have provided them the option to refund their money or keep it for next year,” he said. “So far all of them have graciously committed to leave their money with us until next year.”
Having said that, Campbell asks the public to help get the word out so nobody shows up to disappointment.
“Bear with us and hopefully we can resume as normal next year and we appreciate your long time support. Please help us spread the cancellation notice to your friends and family.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.