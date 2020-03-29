ONTARIO — On Friday, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said that her executive order directing people to stay home to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 gives leeway to people who are homeless and the agencies that serve them and low-income populations.
“My top priority is to keep Oregonians safe and healthy — whether they are living sheltered or unsheltered — as we focus on stopping the spread of COVID-19,” Brown said as she issued further guidance on her executive order.
“That is why my executive order directs Oregonians to stay home whenever possible and prohibits social and recreational gatherings. I know that in practice this may look different for each Oregonian, but the spirit of the order is clear: limit your social circles to your utmost ability.
“I want to be clear: Oregon’s stay at home directives do not apply to shelters and social services,” Brown continued. “They were not intended to serve as an enforcement mechanism against Oregon’s unsheltered population, and we would ask all local officials to follow that intent of the order.”
The order says that agencies that provide basic food, shelter and hygiene needs should stay open, and are not expected to make people they serve follow social distancing rules and those people are not subject to stay at home orders.
