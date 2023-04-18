Fallen Nyssa Police Reserve Officer Cpl. Joseph Johnson's casket is draped in an American Flag as he is escorted inside Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel in Ontario on Tuesday morning. Johnson will remain at the chapel under an officer's watch 24/7 until he is laid to rest at a date yet to be determined.
A local escort of about 100 vehicles began lining up near Snake River Correctional Institute, where Johnson was an employee, at 11 a.m. this morning. Vehicles lined Stanton Boulevard from Exit 371 off Interstate 84 stretching west toward the prison as far as the eye could see. The escort proceeded east on Interstate 84, exiting at 374, then traveled down the Yturri Beltline to Southwest Fourth Avenue and headed to Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel.
The Honor Guard which performed the ceremony at Haren-Wood gathers together ahead of Johnson's arrival.
ONTARIO — This morning, officers from throughout eastern Oregon and western Idaho gathered in Ontario to pay tribute to fallen officer, Nyssa Police Department Cpl. Joseph Johnson. The reserve officer was fatally shot on Saturday, when responding to a call regarding a violent individual damaging property and threatening others.
A local escort of about 100 vehicles began lining up at Snake River Correctional Institute, where Johnson was an employee, at 11 a.m. this morning. Vehicles lined Stanton Boulevard from Exit 371 off Interstate 84 stretching west toward the prison as far as the eye could see. The escort proceeded east on Interstate 84, exiting at 374, then traveling down the Yturri Beltline to Southwest Fourth Avenue and heading to Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel.
The Honor Guard stood at attention as a fleet of police cars and first responders, following the vehicle carrying the fallen officer, arrived at the Chapel.
It was near silent as officers saluted Johnson, joined by members of the community in honoring the local hero.
According to Nyssa City Manager Jim Maret, who also is a reserve officer, local officers will take part in doing honor watches over Johnson until his funeral.
"Because anytime we lose an officer — a fallen warrior — we, as officers, go and stand guard over the body and it's 24/7, so we do it in increments," he said during a phone interview on Tuesday morning. "It's an honor and it's a tradition and we all expect and want to do it."
He said, while Johnson was in Nyssa, members of Nyssa and Ontario police departments, along with Oregon State Police, watched over him until he left. Johnson was taken all the way to Portland before coming back, Maret said, but could not say why.
The watch will continue until, per tradition, which "hits home really hard with me and the others," he said.
Services are under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel and the Argus will have more information about that as soon as it is available.
Stay tuned for more coverage in our Wednesday edition.
