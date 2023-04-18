ONTARIO — This morning, officers from throughout eastern Oregon and western Idaho gathered in Ontario to pay tribute to fallen officer, Nyssa Police Department Cpl. Joseph Johnson. The reserve officer was fatally shot on Saturday, when responding to a call regarding a violent individual damaging property and threatening others.

A local escort of about 100 vehicles began lining up at Snake River Correctional Institute, where Johnson was an employee, at 11 a.m. this morning. Vehicles lined Stanton Boulevard from Exit 371 off Interstate 84 stretching west toward the prison as far as the eye could see. The escort proceeded east on Interstate 84, exiting at 374, then traveling down the Yturri Beltline to Southwest Fourth Avenue and heading to Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel. 



