Bridge repair begins Monday; expect delays

Repairs will begin on Monday to the U.S. 30 Snake River (Ontario) Bridge, which crosses the Snake River into Fruitland. Officials expect the work to last through September and travel will be reduced to one lane in each direction starting April 11.
ONTARIO — A deteriorating bridge connecting Ontario to Fruitland that was built in 1967 will be getting needed repairs and upgrades to extend its life starting Monday. Work is expected to go through September.
Oregon Department of Transportation warns motorists to expect intermittent delays, noting that travel will be reduced to one lane each direction, in a news release about the project.
ODOT designed the project to repair U.S. 30 Snake River (Ontario) Bridge, north of the Interstate 84 interchange on East Idaho Avenue in 2021. The agency considered feedback from residents, businesses, bridge users and other interested parties during an online open house a year ago.
The estimated cost of the bridge repair is $2.4 million, with the costs split 50-50 between ODOT and Idaho Transportation Department.
According to ODOT, the project contractor is Hamilton Construction Company, from Springfield. Work will include replacing bridge joints, repairing concrete girders, replacing pavement, constructing new curb ramp on the Oregon side of bridge and retrofitting existing rail to meet standards.
During construction, motorists should expect:
• Intermittent delays of up to 20 minutes;
• Occasional flaggers to accommodate equipment in the work zone and for other necessary tasks;
• Traffic in each direction reduced to one lane at all times starting April 11.
Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid congestion.
Bicyclists and pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will be allowed access through the work zone at all times.
According to ODOT, the majority of the work will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
However, there may be some work on weekends and nights.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.