PORTLAND — With many Oregon residents out of work due to the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, finding extra sources of money to make ends meet turns many to the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative’s BottleDrop program to pick up a couple of bucks.
As Joel Schoening, Community Relations Manager for BottleDrop explained to the Argus on Thursday, the program remains important for Oregon families.
“BottleDrop redemption centers serve as a lifeline for the communities, especially those who rely on returns and refunds as a source of income right now,” said Schoening.
Schoening said no noticeable change in traffic flow has occurred at BottleDrop redemption centers, and it has not negatively affected the program’s Express drop-off locations. The staffed redemption centers are, however, practicing social distancing like all other businesses statewide.
“We are not experiencing a big increase in overall traffic right now, but wait times have increased as we’ve implemented measures for social distancing and extra cleaning and sanitation.”
Other measures include only using every other reverse vending machine at staffed centers, as well as markings on the floor to indicate how far apart customers need to stand while waiting to redeem recyclables.
“Generally speaking, we are open but people should expect longer than average wait times.”
The fact that BottleDrop remains identified as an essential business under Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s stay at home executive order has remained a boon to the communities it serves, according to Schoening.
“The key thing right now is that we have not been categorized as a business that’s been required to close,” said Schoening. “We still provide resources for people to get their refunds in a time when stores aren’t.”
Schoening encourages customers to take advantage of the green bag program, in which customers simply bag their cans and bottles in the program’s special green bags and bring them to the express drop-off centers with funds deposited to their accounts upon processing. This minimizes the potential for the spread of COVID-19, according to Schoening.
“Automated features at our redemption centers… create a system with relatively low contact points,” Schoening said. “[It] is well-suited for current conditions.”
The green bag program also offers “BottleDrop Plus,” a feature which allows customers to redeem their account balances for cash or store credit, the latter of which adds 20 percent to your balance at grocery stores.
Despite the severity of the outbreak, redemption center employees are given what they need to keep working, Schoening said.
“We’ve provided staff with extra protective equipment … our staff are playing a critical role in the system right now. We’re taking those extra steps to make sure that our redemption centers and our staff are safe and can continue to work every day.”
Schoening adds that, like grocery employees and many other essential workers, BottleDrop employees are seeing pay increases for the duration of the crisis.
“Increases for BottleDrop staff have been consistent with other retail establishments that are operating during the outbreak.”
Schoening also points out that in addition to the standard green bag redemption program, BottleDrop has a blue bag donation program which benefits the Oregon Food Bank.
“Anybody who wants to right now can just bring their containers to the redemption center and ask for a blue bag for their containers … and the value of that blue bag will be donated. We also have two thousand other non-profits who are already registered with us. If you contact them, they can get you a blue bag, you can drop that blue bag through any of our drop doors and it’ll be donated to that non-profit.”
Schoening reminds the public to remain patient during this time, as employees keep up with recycling loads.
“We’re happy to be open, but please do be patient.”
During the outbreak, BottleDrop’s staffed redemption centers are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Ontario Redemption Center is at 325 N.E. Goodfellow St.
Albertsons, at 1410 Westpark Plaza, has an Express redemption center located outside the store.
